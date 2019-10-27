Russell was ejected from Sunday's game against the Thunder in the third quarter, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

In the midst of a lopsided blowout, Russell got in the face of an official after he believed he was fouled on a drive to the rim. Russell was quickly assessed a technical and subsequently earned a second tech moments later after continuing to argue with the official. Prior to exiting, Russell had just six points, two assists and one rebound in 22 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories