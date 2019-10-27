Russell was ejected from Sunday's game against the Thunder in the third quarter, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

In the midst of a lopsided blowout, Russell got in the face of an official after he believed he was fouled on a drive to the rim. Russell was quickly assessed a technical and subsequently earned a second tech moments later after continuing to argue with the official. Prior to exiting, Russell had just six points, two assists and one rebound in 22 minutes.