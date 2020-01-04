Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected back Monday
Russell (shoulder), who is out Saturday against the Pistons, is expected to be available for Monday's matchup against the Kings, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chances are, it will end up being just a three-game absence for Russell as he deals with a bruised right shoulder. A confirmation of his availability for Monday may arrive following that day's morning shootaround.
