Russell (quadriceps) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Nets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A bruised quad kept Russell sidelined for Monday's game against the Wizards, but all indications are that the guard will be back in action Wednesday. Russell has been the subject of some trade talks in advance of Thursday's deadline, so that's something to keep in mind.

