Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to play Friday
Russell (thumb) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Russell is likely dealing with some residual soreness after returning from a nine-game absence Wednesday against the Hornets. The point guard tallied 18 points, two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in his first game back.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 18 in Wednesday's return•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Likely playing Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Could return Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: To be held out next two games•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Will travel on road trip•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.