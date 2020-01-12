Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to play Sunday
Russell (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's game at Memphis.
Coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Russell would return to the lineup versus the Grizzlies, and the probable designation puts him on track to return from the six-game absence. The 23-year-old is averaging 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 31.4 minutes this season, though it's unclear if he'll face any sort of minutes restriction Sunday.
