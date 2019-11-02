Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Explodes for 30 points
Russell had 30 points (9-24 FG, 3-11 3PT, 9-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block during Golden State's 110-127 loss against San Antonio on Friday night.
Russell will be the one in charge of the offense for the foreseeable future and he stepped up to the challenge. This might not translate to many wins, but Russell gets a massive boost on his fantasy upside with Stephen Curry (hand) out for at least the next three months. Russell should continue to lead the Warriors offensively against the Hornets on Saturday.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Shifting to point guard•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Fills box score in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Ejected from blowout vs. OKC•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Decent numbers in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Hot from three in preseason finale•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores game-high 23 points in loss•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.