Russell had 30 points (9-24 FG, 3-11 3PT, 9-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block during Golden State's 110-127 loss against San Antonio on Friday night.

Russell will be the one in charge of the offense for the foreseeable future and he stepped up to the challenge. This might not translate to many wins, but Russell gets a massive boost on his fantasy upside with Stephen Curry (hand) out for at least the next three months. Russell should continue to lead the Warriors offensively against the Hornets on Saturday.