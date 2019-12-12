Russell totaled 32 points (12-27 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

Russell had his best game since returning from the injured list, topping 30 points for the fifth time this year. When playing, Russell's been tremendous and is putting up 22.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 threes in 31.3 minutes per game. That said, he's only made 14 appearances on the season and, with the Warriors sitting at 5-21 overall, could plausibly miss further time later on this season in an effort to preserve his health for the 2020-21 season.