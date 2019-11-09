Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Explodes for 52 points in loss
Russell had 52 points (19-37 FG, 7-17 3PT, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks during Golden State's 125-119 loss at Minnesota on Friday.
Russell returned to the starting lineup following a three-game absence and operated as the Warriors' main scoring threat -- Russell answered the call with a career-high mark in points. While he's not going to score 50 points on a nightly basis, Russell should be the Warriors' focal point of the offense moving forward considering the absences of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green due to injury. That should boost his fantasy upside considerably moving forward.
