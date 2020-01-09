Coach Steve Kerr said that he's hopeful Russell (shoulder) will be available for Friday's game against the Clippers after the guard practiced with the Warriors on Tuesday, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Russell was sidelined for a fifth straight game in Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Bucks, but his ability to practice a day earlier suggests he'll soon put his streak of absences to an end. Once Russell is declared ready to go, he'll likely take back his spot as the starting point guard, resulting in Ky Bowman dropping back to a bench role and perhaps even out of the rotation entirely.