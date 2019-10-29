Russell amassed 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight assists, and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 134-123 win over the Pelicans.

Russell was aggressive on the boards and came close to posting a triple-double, as the Warriors went small with Draymond Green starting at center. Russell still seems to be rediscovering his ability to play off the ball, but once he settles into his new role as Stephen Curry's running mate he's likely to be among the top guards across all fantasy formats.