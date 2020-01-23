Russell poured in 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), while tacking on three assists and three rebounds during the Warriors' 129-96 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night.

Russell was the only Warrior with more than 12 points. Russell also did the damage in just 28 minutes of action. He hasn't played in enough games to compete for season stat leaders, but his scoring output would place him as a fringe top-15 scorer in the league.