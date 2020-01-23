Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Game-high 26
Russell poured in 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), while tacking on three assists and three rebounds during the Warriors' 129-96 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night.
Russell was the only Warrior with more than 12 points. Russell also did the damage in just 28 minutes of action. He hasn't played in enough games to compete for season stat leaders, but his scoring output would place him as a fringe top-15 scorer in the league.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Goes for 27 in OT loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Submits double-double in win•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Sniffs double-double•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 34 versus Grizzlies•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...