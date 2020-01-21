Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Goes for 27 in OT loss
Russell had 27 points (9-27 FG, 5-16 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in Monday's loss to Portland.
Russell hit some big shots in the second half but he ultimately cooled off late in the game and finished with an inefficient shooting line while being upstaged by Damian Lillard's 61 points. Nonetheless, Russell continues to be a high-usage offensive option, having averaged 23.8 points, 8.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in five games since returning from injury.
