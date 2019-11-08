Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Good to go Friday
Russell (ankle) was cleared to play Friday at Minnesota, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Russell missed the last three games with the right ankle sprain, but he'll make his return to the court Friday in Minnesota. The 23-year-old averaged 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists through the first five games of the season, but he should be more heavily relied upon by the Warriors with Stephen Curry (hand) out.
