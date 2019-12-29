Russell is headed to the locker room with an apparent neck injury, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

A scary couple of minutes for all involved, as Russell laid on the court for several minutes after banging his head against Luka Doncic's hip while diving for a loose ball. The Warriors brought out a stretcher for Russell, but he was eventually able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power -- a reassuring sign to say the least. Before exiting, Russell was on his way to a tremendous performance, recording 32 points, five rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes.