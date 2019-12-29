Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Headed to locker room
Russell is headed to the locker room with an apparent neck injury, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
A scary couple of minutes for all involved, as Russell laid on the court for several minutes after banging his head against Luka Doncic's hip while diving for a loose ball. The Warriors brought out a stretcher for Russell, but he was eventually able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power -- a reassuring sign to say the least. Before exiting, Russell was on his way to a tremendous performance, recording 32 points, five rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Leads way with 31•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 20 points•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 30 points•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Takes over late in victory•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Explodes for 32 in close loss•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.