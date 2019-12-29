Russell finished with 35 points (13-21 FG, 9-14 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to the Mavericks.

Russell returned to the court after a scary collision with Luka Doncic. The initial fear was that Russell had suffered a neck injury; however, the fact he was able to return certainly bodes well for him moving forward. The incident came at an inopportune time for Russell, who had just put up the first 30-point half of his career. He still managed to connect on a career-high nine triples and looks to be getting his offensive groove back. The Warriors are off until Tuesday, which does give Russell time to recover. He should be considered questionable for that one until we hear otherwise.