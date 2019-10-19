Russell supplied 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during the Warriors' 124-103 preseason win over the Lakers on Friday.

Russell and backcourt mate Stephen Curry combined for 61 of the Warriors' point tally for the night, offering a preview of what the duo might be capable of during the regular season. Russell offered reason for optimism with respect to his ability to make an immediate impact alongside Curry, averaging 18.0 points (44.1 percent shooting), 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds across four exhibitions.