Russell provided 26 points (9-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT, seven assists, two blocked shots, a rebound and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Russell performed admirably and tried to keep this game competitive, but ultimately fell short in an effort to break a three-game losing skid. Russell can generate decent production for fantasy owners, but his ceiling is capped by the team's inability to win games.