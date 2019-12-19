Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 26 points
Russell provided 26 points (9-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT, seven assists, two blocked shots, a rebound and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Russell performed admirably and tried to keep this game competitive, but ultimately fell short in an effort to break a three-game losing skid. Russell can generate decent production for fantasy owners, but his ceiling is capped by the team's inability to win games.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Explodes for 32 in close loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes out seven assists in loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Will play Friday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to play Friday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 18 in Wednesday's return•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.