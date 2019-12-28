Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Leads way with 31
Russell finished with 31 points (10-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's win over Phoenix.
Russell topped 30 points for the second time in his past three games as he's taken charge of a Warriors' team that's notched four-straight wins. Over his past five contests, Russell's averaging a whopping 26.4 points to go along with 5.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.8 minutes. More impressive, Russell's gotten it done despite relatively poor shooting splits from the field. He's failed to crack 50-percent from the field in any game during the five-game stretch and is hitting just 43.8 percent of his shots from the field overall in that span. Any improvement to his percentages will catapult Russell up fantasy rankings.
