Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Likely back Friday
Russell (ankle) will likely return to action Friday against the Timberwolves, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Russell has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets -- his third straight absence due to a sprained right ankle -- but it sounds like he's trending towards rejoining the starting five in Minnesota on Friday, barring setbacks.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.