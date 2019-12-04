Russell (thumb) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

A sprained right thumb has forced Russell to be on the sidelines since Nov. 17. Assuming he plays, there's a strong chance he'll re-join the starting five. Across his 10 appearances this season, he's averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 31.5 minutes.