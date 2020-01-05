Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Listed as out
Russell (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against Sacramento.
While Russell was initially expected to make his return to action Monday, it now appears he's headed for a fourth straight absence. The Warriors will also be without Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, in addition to the longer-term absences of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.
