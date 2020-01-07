Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Listed out for Wednesday
Russell (shoulder) won't play Wednesday against Milwaukee, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Russell made it through Tuesday's practice without issue, but the Warriors are listing him as out for Wednesday's clash. He's set to miss his fifth straight matchup due to a shoulder contusion, likely allowing for either Ky Bowman or Alec Burks to draw the start at point guard.
