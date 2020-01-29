Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Logs 28 points, seven dimes
Russell racked up 28 points (10-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the 76ers.
Russell caught fire from beyond the arc once again, this after sinking nine treys in Friday's loss to the Pacers. For as long as Stephen Curry (hand) remains sidelined, Russell can be expected to continue holding down the fort as the team's primary offensive option.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Drains nine threes in loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Game-high 26•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Goes for 27 in OT loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Submits double-double in win•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Sniffs double-double•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 34 versus Grizzlies•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...