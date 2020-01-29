Russell racked up 28 points (10-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the 76ers.

Russell caught fire from beyond the arc once again, this after sinking nine treys in Friday's loss to the Pacers. For as long as Stephen Curry (hand) remains sidelined, Russell can be expected to continue holding down the fort as the team's primary offensive option.