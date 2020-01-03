Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Out again Saturday
Russell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit.
Russell is set to miss his third consecutive contest due to a bruised shoulder. Alec Burks figures to draw another start at point guard in Russell's absence. His next opportunity to return will come Monday in Sacramento.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Remains out Thursday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Hits career-high nine triples•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Available to return to action•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Headed to locker room•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Leads way with 31•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.