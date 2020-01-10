Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Out Friday, to play Sunday
Russell (shoulder) will not play Friday against the Clippers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Russell was questionable coming in, but he'll ultimately sit out for a sixth consecutive game. However, coach Steve Kerr said the plan is for Russell to return to the lineup for Sunday's game in Memphis.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Eyeing Friday return•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Listed as out•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected back Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...