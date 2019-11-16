Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Out with thumb sprain
Russell won't return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to a right thumb sprain.
The injuries continue to pile up for the Warriors, who will now be without Russell for at least the remainder of Friday's matchup. His availability for Sunday's matchup in New Orleans will likely be determined over the next few days.
