Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Practices, listed as probable
Russell (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Russell has missed the past three games with a sprained right ankle, but he went through a full practice Thursday and remains on track to return Friday in Minnesota. He's averaging 19.0 points, 6.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game this season and should see heavy usage upon his return with Stephen Curry (hand) out.
