Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable for Wednesday
Russell (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Russell took part in Tuesday's practice, but his availability remains up in the air heading into Wednesday's clash. He's missed the last four games while nursing a bruised right shoulder.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Listed as out•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected back Monday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Out again Saturday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Remains out Thursday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Hits career-high nine triples•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...