Russell (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Clippers.

It was reported earlier that coach Steven Kerr is hopeful the shooting guard could return to the court Friday following a lengthy, five-game absence due to a right shoulder bruise. With teammate Ky Bowman being transferred to the G League on Thursday, there's a good indication that Russell will be ready to ultimately play against the Clippers. The Ohio State product is currently averaging 23.2 points and 6.0 assists over 22 appearances.