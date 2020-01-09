Play

Russell (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Clippers.

It was reported earlier that coach Steven Kerr is hopeful the shooting guard could return to the court Friday following a lengthy, five-game absence due to a right shoulder bruise. With teammate Ky Bowman being transferred to the G League on Thursday, there's a good indication that Russell will be ready to ultimately play against the Clippers. The Ohio State product is currently averaging 23.2 points and 6.0 assists over 22 appearances.

