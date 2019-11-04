Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Monday
Russell (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Russell picked up an ankle injury late last week, and he was held out of Saturday's loss to the Hornets. The depleted Warriors are calling Russell questionable, while Draymond Green (finger), Stephen Curry (hand) and, of course, Klay Thompson (knee) are all sidelined.
