Russell is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets due to a sprained right ankle, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Russell is a late addition to Saturday's injury report for a Warriors team that's down Steph Curry (hand) and Draymond Green (finger). If Russell is unable to play, Alec Burks, Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole could see extra usage.

