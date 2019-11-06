Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday
Russell (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
A sprained right ankle has forced Russell to miss the past two games. More information on his status may arrive following the Warriors' Wednesday morning shootaround.
