Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Russell (shoulder) will be available for Sunday's contest against the Grizzlies, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Russell was initially listed as probable for Sunday's game, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Kerr hasn't indicated whether the 23-year-old will have any sort of minutes restriction in his return from a six-game absence, though Russell should at least slot back in right away as the Warriors' starting point guard.