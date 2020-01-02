Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Remains out Thursday
Russell (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Minnesota with a right shoulder contusion.
The 23-year-old appeared recovered from the shoulder bruise but missed Tuesday's game due to an illness, and the shoulder may have played a part in his absence. Alec Burks put up 28 points starting in Russell's place and is likely to draw another start Thursday.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Hits career-high nine triples•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Available to return to action•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Headed to locker room•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Leads way with 31•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 20 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...