Coach Steve Kerr said Russell (ankle) remains on track to play Friday against the Timberwolves, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Russell has been sidelined for the last three games due to the right ankle sprain, but he practiced fully Thursday and is set to make his return Friday. The 23-year-old averaged 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 30.4 minutes over five games prior to the injury, and he figures to see increased usage with Stephen Curry (hand) out for three months.