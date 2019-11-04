Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Monday
Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Russell will remain sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that he picked up late last week. With Russell and Stephen Curry (hand) both sidelined, Ky Bowman and Alec Burks should take care of the majority of ball handling duties for the Warriors.
