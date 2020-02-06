Russell had 17 points (7-20 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 loss to the Nets.

Russell returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a bruised quad and couldn't buy a shot from beyond the arc. While he did contribute in every other category, it wasn't one of Russell's better nights. He'll look to get back on track in Saturday's matchup against the Lakers.