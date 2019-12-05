Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 18 in Wednesday's return
Russell posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 loss to the Hornets.
Russell returned to the lineup after a nine-game absence with a sprained right thumb. He matched season lows in dimes and minutes despite the friendly matchup, and Russell will try to produce a more well-rounded line in Friday's bout versus the Bulls.
