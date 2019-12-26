Russell had 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Rockets.

The star point guard has now scored 20 or more points in each of his last four contests, but he continues to shoot poorly from the field. Users who own Russell must deal with low field goal percentages, but he makes it up with high scoring totals, a high-usage ratio and an ability to contribute in several areas of the game on a nightly basis.