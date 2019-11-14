Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 21 points against Lakers
Russell had 21 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3PT, 9-10 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-94 loss at the Lakers.
Since returning from an ankle injury, Russell is averaging 34.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 turnovers in 34.3 minutes per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field over that span. He should remain as Golden State's primary scoring threat Friday against the red-hot Celtics.
