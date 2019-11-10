Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 30 points in loss
Russell had 30 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 loss at the Thunder.
Russell has averaged a robust 41.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his two games back from injury, so it's safe to say he should remain healthy going forward. While he is unlikely to sustain those scoring numbers going forward, Russell should remain as Golden State's main scoring threat with both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson out due to injuries. That should boost Russell's fantasy value considerably, although he will face a tough matchup Monday against the Jazz.
