Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 30 points
Russell had 30 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3PT, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three turnovers in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.
Russell has been finding his groove of late, and he has scored at least 25 points in each of his last three games. He has struggled from the field since returning from injury -- making only 39.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three-point range over his last nine games -- but he should continue to have decent upside due to his scoring totals and high-usage ratio.
