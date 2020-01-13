Russell recorded 34 points (12-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Russell returned to the lineup following a two-week absence with a bruised shoulder and amassed a monster line, albeit in a lopsided loss. He has scored at least 30 in four of his last five appearances and continues to serve as the undisputed top offensive option while Stephen Curry (hand) remains sidelined.