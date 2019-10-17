Russell tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Russell started at point guard with Steph Curry resting, leading all scorers with 23 points. Russell certainly looked more aggressive on the offensive end, something he is going to have to do more of based on what we saw from the Warriors in this game. He may take a few weeks to establish his role within the team and those with him on their roster will need an element of patience. With that being said, once he finds his feet, he could once again flirt with top-30 numbers.