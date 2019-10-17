Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores game-high 23 points in loss
Russell tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason loss to the Lakers.
Russell started at point guard with Steph Curry resting, leading all scorers with 23 points. Russell certainly looked more aggressive on the offensive end, something he is going to have to do more of based on what we saw from the Warriors in this game. He may take a few weeks to establish his role within the team and those with him on their roster will need an element of patience. With that being said, once he finds his feet, he could once again flirt with top-30 numbers.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Monday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Sharp in preseason win•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Viewed as long-term starter•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Sent to Golden State•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Cited for marijuana possession•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...