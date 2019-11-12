Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores game-high 33 points
Russell had 33 points (13-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Jazz.
Russell put up his third straight 30 point game during Monday's loss, tallying a game-high 33 points to go with eight assists. He is feasting in the Warriors offense sans Steph Curry (hand) and basically has the green light every time he touches the ball. Not only has he scored in excess of 30 points over the last three games, but he is also doing so whilst hitting more than 50 percent of his shot attempts. He is the third-ranked player in 9-category leagues over the past week. This kind of production is likely to regress somewhat, however, he should be putting up gaudy stat lines with regularity moving forward.
