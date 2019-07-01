Russell will sign a four-year, $117 million contract with the Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade with the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Russell put together a breakout 2018-2019 campaign with Brooklyn, pouring in 21.1 points while registering seven assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 81 games. He figures to have plenty of opportunities to put up similar numbers this year alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. This move figures to provide the Warriors with a huge boost, as Klay Thompson (knee) isn't expected to return to the court until February or March of 2020.