Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Sharp in preseason win
Russell tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five assists, one rebound and two blocks across 25 minutes during the Warriors' 143-123 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Russell slotted into the starting two-guard role he'll occupy for the several months of the season with Klay Thompson (knee) sidelined and turned in a strong showing from in front of the arc. Russell's work from distance was lacking Thursday, but he is coming off a season during which he generated a career-high 36.9 percent success rate from behind the arc with the Nets. Head coach Steve Kerr has already labeled Russell as a starter in his mind even when Thompson returns to action, although how much of a hit his usage will take at that point remains to be seen.
