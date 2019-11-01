Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Shifting to point guard
Russell will take over as the Warriors' point guard as a result of Stephen Curry breaking his hand, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With the Warriors already having been decimated by injuries so far in the young season, it's possible coach Steve Kerr will have to run a more traditional offense fueled by Russell pick-and-rolls. The Warriors have been getting blown out, and Russell has been off to a slow start, averaging just 16.3 points, 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds on 39 percent shooting. With the ball in his hands more often, he could start moving back to his production from last season with the Nets.
