Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Sniffs double-double
Russell had 19 points (6-18 FG, 6-12 3PT, 1-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 loss against the Nuggets.
Russell has averaged 22.0 points and 7.0 assists in his last three contests following a six-game absences, but he is lacking accuracy as he has made just 39.0 percent of his field goals during that stretch. He has failed to reach the 20-point mark in two straight games as well, and he will try to bounce back Saturday at home against the Magic.
