Russell will start at point guard Friday against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Ky Bowman will come off the bench.

As expected, Russell will return to the starting five after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. In his five appearances this season, he's averaging 19.0 points on 16.6 shots, 6.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 30.4 minutes.